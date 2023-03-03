Third and fourth grade girls celebrate successful season

By Raleigh Larson and Karisa Hiemstra

By:
Published March 3, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

SCW’s third and fourth grade girls’ basketball season ended this past week with a game on Friday night in Iroquois. The girls started practice in December and were able to play games starting in January. They played against surrounding towns including Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, Mitchell, Bridgewater-Emery, Kimball/White Lake, James Valley Christian, Wolsey-Wessington, DeSmet, Hitchcock-Tulare and Iroquois. With 24 girls out this year, they were split into two teams. Sometimes teams were split by grade level, and other times the teams were a mixture of third and fourth graders. No matter what, the girls always worked together as a team!

The little Lady Blackhawks celebrated their success on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a pizza party and scrimmage. Each girl was able to play against a parent and sometimes siblings. Lots of laughs were had, and no adult injuries occurred, although a few adults may be sore in the coming week!

This program could not be possible without the work of the volunteer coaches Raleigh Larson and Karisa Hiemstra, who were helped by Jenica Bender, Justin Enfield and Jason Potrament and all the support from the parents, schools and communities to make the program and season so successful.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

