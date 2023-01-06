Blackhawks celebrate with double victories in holiday classic

By:
Published January 6, 2023

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the SCW Lady Blackhawks varsity team played in the Huron Holiday Classic. They went up against the Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks and brought home a victory with a final score of 50-24.

It was the boys’ turn on Friday, Dec. 30, when they competed in the Huron Holiday Classic against the Langford Area Lions. The SCW varsity Blackhawks also earned a victory with a final score of 53-44.

Due to the snowy weather, the games scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, with Bridgewater-Emery were scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9.

Their next game is tonight (Thursday) in a doubleheader in Howard, and they follow that with a doubleheader against the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

…See details and pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

