On Thursday, Dec. 29, the SCW Lady Blackhawks varsity team played in the Huron Holiday Classic. They went up against the Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks and brought home a victory with a final score of 50-24.
It was the boys’ turn on Friday, Dec. 30, when they competed in the Huron Holiday Classic against the Langford Area Lions. The SCW varsity Blackhawks also earned a victory with a final score of 53-44.
Due to the snowy weather, the games scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, with Bridgewater-Emery were scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9.
Their next game is tonight (Thursday) in a doubleheader in Howard, and they follow that with a doubleheader against the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
