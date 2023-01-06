By: admin

Published January 6, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the SCW Lady Blackhawks varsity team played in the Huron Holiday Classic. They went up against the Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks and brought home a victory with a final score of 50-24.

It was the boys’ turn on Friday, Dec. 30, when they competed in the Huron Holiday Classic against the Langford Area Lions. The SCW varsity Blackhawks also earned a victory with a final score of 53-44.

Due to the snowy weather, the games scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, with Bridgewater-Emery were scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9.

Their next game is tonight (Thursday) in a doubleheader in Howard, and they follow that with a doubleheader against the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

