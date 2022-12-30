Sanborn County 4-H addition receives grant

Published December 30, 2022

Sanborn County 4-H was delighted to hear that they had been chosen to receive a CHS Seeds for Stewardship grant for their “Raise the Roof” fundraising for the 4-H Building addition project. The CHS Grant program supports requests that strengthen and uplift hometown communities. Priority is given to requests that align with ag safety and farmer well-being, agriculture education and rural community vitality. 

Plans are underway to double the size of the current 60’ x 100’ 4-H Building with construction planned in 2023. Fundraising for the project continues with $320,000 of the total goal of $350,000 raised. For all information on the project, see the website http://www.sanborncounty4h.com/4-h-building-addition-project.html.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

