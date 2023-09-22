Blackhawks corral the Rustlers in powerful shut out

By:
Published September 22, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

Last Friday night, Sept. 15, the WWSSC Blackhawks were on the road in Miller to compete against the Miller/Highmore-

Harrold Rustlers. The Blackhawks started scoring early in the first quarter and just kept pushing their way to a 41-0 victory. 

Blake Larson scored the first touchdown for the Blackhawks when he caught an eight-yard pass from Holden Havlik. The two-point conversion failed. Larson then threw a 33-yard pass to hit Brock Krueger for the Blackhawks’ next six points, and Tyson Eddy worked his magic to get the extra two points with a short run, which brought the score to 14-0. Larson just kept working for the Blackhawks as he scored another touchdown, catching a two-yard pass from Havlik. After Brett Miller kicked the extra point for that run, the score at the end of the first quarter was 21-0, Blackhawks.

In the second quarter, Havlik found Krueger with a 52-yard pass for another six points, and Miller added the successful PAT to make the score 28-0, Blackhawks. Later that same quarter, Bryce Larson scored with a three-yard pass tossed to him by Havlik. Miller’s kick failed after that touchdown, so the score was 34-0 going into the third quarter.

Once the third quarter started, things slowed down a bit for the Blackhawks. However, before it was over, Havlik ran 40 yards in for the last six points for WWSSC. With Miller’s PAT added, the score was 41-0 from that point until the end for the Blackhawks win.

The WWSSC Blackhawks rise to 4-0 on the year as they go into their homecoming week with the homecoming game tomorrow night (Friday) against the Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Thunderhawks in Wessington Springs at 7 p.m.

Read individual stats and see a picture in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

