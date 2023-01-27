Blackhawks sweep Patriots

Published January 27, 2023, in Sports

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks traveled to Hitchcock to take on the Hitchcock/Tulare Patriots in a makeup game that was postponed in December due to strong winter weather that made travel impossible.

The evening was kicked off with the junior varsity girls game. The SCW girls were dominate for the whole game and came out with a convincing win over the Patriots, 25-12.

The next game of the evening saw the junior varsity SCW Blackhawks boys playing in a matchup against the young Patriots that the young Blackhawks won easily with a final score of 51-36.

The varsity girls were up next. SCW started out the game strong, leading the Lady Patriots 32-18 at the half. The Lady Patriots were able to make up some ground and narrowed their point deficit, but when the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Blackhawks were ahead and won the game 45-42.

The final game of the doubleheader was the boys’ varsity game. The Blackhawks commanded the scoring in all four quarters and won over the Patriots, 64-32.

The Blackhawks’ next game was a doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 24, against Hanson at home in Sanborn Central. The Lady Blackhawks will then take on the Lady Spartans in Wessington Springs on Thursday, Jan. 26 (tonight). The Blackhawk boys’ next action is at the Irene-Wakonda Classic on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Irene. 

…Read details of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

