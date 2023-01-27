By: admin

Published January 27, 2023, in Sports

On Friday, Jan. 20, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk C-teams, made up of eighth graders, freshmen and sophomores, traveled to Wessington Springs to take on the Spartans. The girls played first and brought home a win with a score of SCW 31, WS 25.

The Blackhawk boys played next and easily beat the Spartans, 46-18.

On Monday, Jan. 23, the Blackhawk C-teams were on the road again, but this time to Alexandria to take on the Hanson Beavers and Beaverettes. First up, the Lady Blackhawks matched up against the Beaverettes. The Lady Blackhawks played well together and were able to defeat the Beaverettes, 40-32.

The SCW boys C-team followed with a strong showing against Hanson, defeating the young Beaver team, 35-15.

No other C-team games are on the schedule for the season, but if these two games are any indication, the future is bright for the SCW basketball program.

