Published September 15, 2023, in Obituaries

Connie Ann (Marken) Swenson, 81, of Woonsocket, passed away on Sept. 7, 2023, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Funeral Mass service will be Friday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Visitation at the church will be on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5-7 p.m., with a wake service at 7 p.m., followed by Catholic Daughters rosary. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Fr. Larry Regynski and Fr. Terry Weber will officiate. Arrangements are by Basham Funeral Service, Woonsocket.

Connie was born to Fred and Viola (Burma) Marken on Sept. 18, 1941, in Huron. Connie’s first five years were spent on the family farm near the Jerauld and Buffalo County line. In 1946, the family moved to Wessington Springs, where Connie graduated from high school in 1959. Connie met Charles Swenson at Ruskin Park, and they were united in marriage June 11, 1959, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. To this union, six children were born. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Altar Society at St. Wilfrid. She was a religious CCD teacher. Connie and Charles were leaders in the Catholic Church Marriage Encounter. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, active in the Farmers Union, 4-H, and NFO. She and Charles were active Woonsocket FFA advisors. She was a homemaker and farmwife, driving silage truck, raising watermelons and tomatoes. In her retirement years, Connie was an avid quilter, making quilts for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In 1991, Connie started to attend Dakota State University and graduated in 1993 with an associate degree in health information management. She worked at Weskota Hospital in Wessington Springs until February 1999 when she and Charles moved to Sioux Falls, where Connie went to work for the VA Hospital in medical records. In April 2008, Connie retired from the VA, and she and Charles moved back to Woonsocket where Connie resided until her death.

Connie is survived by her children, Lisa (Bill) Mathis of Storla, Doug (Liz) Swenson of Woonsocket, Kathy (Swenson) Thomas of Garretson, Dan (Jane) Swenson of Woonsocket, Darren (Heidi) Swenson of Mitchell, and Paul Swenson of Woonsocket; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Colleen Swenson, Phyllis Swenson, and Lynette Marken; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; and brother, Lloyd Marken.