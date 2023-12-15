By: admin

Published December 15, 2023

Christmas concerts were performed at both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central last week. The schools share choir and band instructors, so they have similar concerts, and this year’s was entitled “A Classic Cozy Christmas.”

The fifth-grade band started the night with “Hot Cross Buns,” the first song they learned when starting this year. They were followed by the fifth-seventh-grade band in Woonsocket and the fifth-sixth grade band in Sanborn Central playing “Jingle Bells” and “Dreidel Song.” In Woonsocket, the sixth-seventh-grade band continued with “Up on the Housetop,” followed by a seventh-grade band trio playing “The Christmas Song.” In Sanborn Central, the seventh-ninth-grade band ended the band section of their concert with “Good King Wenceselas” and “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.”

Next up, was the choir students in grades seven through 12 in Woonsocket and grades six through 12 in Sanborn Central. Both groups sang “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “The Polar Express.” Then grades three through six in Woonsocket and grades three through five in Sanborn Central sang “Evergreens” and “Holiday Lights.” Following that section, both schools had the PK through second-grade students sing “Snow Fort” and “Reindeer Parade,” featuring percussionists Beau Enfield and Mason Morgan in Sanborn Central, with choreography added, of course, and then each school ended the choir section of the concert with all students in grades PK through sixth grade singing “It’s Great To Be a Kid at Christmas Time.”

In Woonsocket, the concert ended with the seventh-12th grade band playing “Good King Wenceselas,” “Believe,” featuring Emilie Lindgren on the flute, “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer,” featuring percussionist Kaedin Kesary, and “Little Drummer Dudes.” Then, the students in grades seven through 12 in band and choir joined together in performing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

In Sanborn Central, the concert ended with the band director, Mrs. Jennifer Karlen performing “The Christmas Song” with her booming and beautiful voice. And, as in traditional fashion, Santa paid a visit and handed out goodies to the kids who were interested in speaking with him about their Christmas wishes.

The choir director in both schools is Mrs. Jenny Easton and Mrs. Karlen is the band director for both schools, as well.

