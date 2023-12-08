By: admin

Published December 8, 2023, in Headline News, School

On Friday, Dec. 1, Emilie Lindgren, junior at Woonsocket High School, traveled to Harrisburg High School with Woonsocket Oral Interp coach Danielle Kohlmeyer to compete in the 114th Annual South Dakota State Oral Interp Festival. Lindgren performed her piece, “The Big Picture,” in the Class B Humorous Category. She had the audience laughing during her performance, and with her resulting strong score from the judging panel, she earned a superior medal from the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!