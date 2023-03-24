County vocal students “got talent”

By:
Published March 24, 2023, in Headline News, School

The Blackhawks Got Talent Music Contest was held on Thursday, March 9, in Sanborn Central and, due to weather postponing the event, on Wednesday, March 15, at Woonsocket under the direction of music teacher, Mrs. Jenny Easton. Students from both schools displayed their vocal talents with solo, duet, ensemble and small group performances. Ages fifth grade through seniors were among the youth participating. This event proved that Sanborn County youth have truly “got talent.”

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

