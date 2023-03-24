Artesian Legion Auxiliary contest winners announced

By:
Published March 24, 2023, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

The Artesian American Legion Auxiliary essays and poems were submitted by the students at Sanborn Central Elementary School. The winners were announced over the weekend, and they are, in poetry, Class I, third grade – first place, Alexis Fridley; second place, Brody Uecker; and third place, Julio Salazar; Class II, fourth grade – first place, Landon Olson; second place, Adalie Enfield; third place, Jason Lamb; Class III, fifth grade – first place, Leam Applegarth; second place, Ayden Kaiser; third place, Colton Nelson. The winners in the essay contest were, Class I, third and fourth grade – first place, Landon Olson; second place, Mason Morgan; third place, Alexis Fridley; Class II, fifth grade – first place, Colton Nelson; second place, Levi Hinker; and third place, Ayden Kaiser.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 27, 2023, 6:45 am
    Clear
    20°F
    real feel: 19°F
    humidity: 91%
    wind speed: 4 mph NW
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 26, 2023 February 27, 2023 February 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023
    March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023
    March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023
    March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023
    March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 