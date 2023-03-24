By: admin

Published March 24, 2023, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

The Artesian American Legion Auxiliary essays and poems were submitted by the students at Sanborn Central Elementary School. The winners were announced over the weekend, and they are, in poetry, Class I, third grade – first place, Alexis Fridley; second place, Brody Uecker; and third place, Julio Salazar; Class II, fourth grade – first place, Landon Olson; second place, Adalie Enfield; third place, Jason Lamb; Class III, fifth grade – first place, Leam Applegarth; second place, Ayden Kaiser; third place, Colton Nelson. The winners in the essay contest were, Class I, third and fourth grade – first place, Landon Olson; second place, Mason Morgan; third place, Alexis Fridley; Class II, fifth grade – first place, Colton Nelson; second place, Levi Hinker; and third place, Ayden Kaiser.

