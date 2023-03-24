Myah Selland continues to shine as a Jackrabbit

Published March 24, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Sports

Despite their loss in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday to top-seeded Virginia Tech, Myah Selland, Letcher native, has had another record-breaking year as a member of South Dakota State University’s Women’s Basketball team. Most recently, she was awarded the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American award for the third straight year, and she was acknowledged as the first three-time Academic All-American in the history of the Jackrabbit Women’s program. 

During SDSU’s first game of the NCAA Tournament against the University of Southern California, Selland scored 29 points, which was recognized to be the most points scored by a Summit League Women’s Basketball player in an NCAA Tournament game. Selland also hit the 2,000-point mark for her college career this year, and she is a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year for the second time in her career. With the loss on Sunday, Selland’s career as a Lady Jackrabbit may be over, but she has definitely left her mark in the organization’s record books, and has made Sanborn County very proud.

