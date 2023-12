By: admin

Published December 15, 2023, in Obituaries

Leona “Babe” Alma Larson, 96, of Woonsocket, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 18, at the Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket at 10 a.m. Visitations at the church will be Sunday from 5:30-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Pastor John Anderson will be officiating. Burial is at the Eventide Cemetery in Woonsocket. Arrangements are by Basham Funeral Service, Woonsocket.