Did someone ask for a concrete crew?

By:
Published September 8, 2023, in School

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, members of the Industrial Tech III class, made up of young men from the junior class at Woonsocket High School, learned a life skill while helping out a couple in town. Ken and Jean (Asper) Anderson remodeled the building, that was once the Whiting Memorial Clinic, into their home, and they are now working on getting a garage built to protectively park their cars. The Tech III class took care of laying the 32 ft by 32 ft concrete floor to get the project started for the Andersons. 

…See a picture of the crew in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 11, 2023, 8:38 pm
    Sunny
    59°F
    real feel: 65°F
    humidity: 70%
    wind speed: 4 mph N
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 27, 2023 August 28, 2023 August 29, 2023 August 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2023
    September 3, 2023 September 4, 2023 September 5, 2023 September 6, 2023 September 7, 2023 September 8, 2023 September 9, 2023
    September 10, 2023 September 11, 2023 September 12, 2023 September 13, 2023 September 14, 2023 September 15, 2023 September 16, 2023
    September 17, 2023 September 18, 2023 September 19, 2023 September 20, 2023 September 21, 2023 September 22, 2023 September 23, 2023
    September 24, 2023 September 25, 2023 September 26, 2023 September 27, 2023 September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 