Published September 8, 2023, in School

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, members of the Industrial Tech III class, made up of young men from the junior class at Woonsocket High School, learned a life skill while helping out a couple in town. Ken and Jean (Asper) Anderson remodeled the building, that was once the Whiting Memorial Clinic, into their home, and they are now working on getting a garage built to protectively park their cars. The Tech III class took care of laying the 32 ft by 32 ft concrete floor to get the project started for the Andersons.

