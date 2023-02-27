By: admin

Published February 27, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Farmers Elevator Company of Forestburg donated $1,822 to the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA on behalf of CRYSTALYX® Cares. CRYSTALYX® Cares is a program designed to assist youth or community groups in raising funds to expand their educational opportunities. According to FFA Advisor Todd Welch, the Forestburg Elevator did a great job setting up the program. “There were 72 dealers who signed up for the CRYSTALYX® Cares program and Forestburg Farmers Elevator finished in the top three in barrel sales, which means we received one of only three checks this large in the nation!”

