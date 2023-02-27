Meyers looks to defend state title

Tanner Meyers, a senior at Canton High School, looks to defend his state title at 195 pounds and extend his 40-0 winning streak, while Canton looks to take its sixth consecutive Class B state team title at the South Dakota High School State Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City this weekend. 

In addition to a 2022 state title, Meyers became a Fargo Greco All-American and won the Grappler Fall Classic in Kalamazoo, Mich. 

After the 2023 season, Meyers will travel with his club team Legends of Gold (Beresford) to Utrecht, Netherlands wrestling Greco at the Easter Tournament. The tournament will host over 700 wrestlers from over 24 countries.

After high school, Meyers is heading north to wrestle at Northern State University while pursuing a degree in biology.

Meyers is the son of Andy and Kayleen Meyers of Tea and the grandson of Gene Meyers, Judeen Schley and the late Kathy Meyers of Woonsocket and Tom and Laurie Chipman of Huron.

