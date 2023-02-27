By: admin

Published February 27, 2023, in Sports

On Monday, Feb. 13, the junior high Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks traveled to Huron to take on the James Valley Christian Vikings. The JH Lady Blackhawks played hard but fell to the young Lady Vikings, 15-28.

The junior high Blackhawk girls’ and boys’ teams traveled to Wessington Springs to participate in a tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18. The SCW girls lost to James Valley Christian in their first game of the day, but then won against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton in their second game to finish their season on a high note.

The SCW JH boys lost their first game of the tournament against James Valley Christian, 22-45. Riley Kneen led the scoring for the Blackhawks with seven points. The young Blackhawks also lost their second game of the day against Wessington Springs, 13-30. Carter Edwards led the JH Blackhawks with six points.

