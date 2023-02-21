By: admin

Published February 21, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

Cooper Goldammer earned fourth place at the Region 3B Tournament in Miller and is on his way to the state tournament this weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 18 was a good day for Cooper Goldammer. It was the day he qualified for his first state wrestling tournament after earning fourth place in the 285-pound weight class in the Region 3B Tournament held in Miller over the weekend. Goldammer is a junior at Sanborn Central, and this is his inaugural year in the sport at the varsity level. The top four in each weight class advance to the state tournament. The three other Warhawks who advanced were Jacksen Carter, Joey Hoverson and Keegan Haider.

The WSWWW Warhawks earned sixth place as a team after placing ten wrestlers in the top six of their individual weight class.

The Warhawks wrestled in the Huron Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 11 for their final competition of the regular season and finished with seven wrestlers earning a spot on the podium with fourth place or higher.

The South Dakota State B Wrestling Tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 23-25 in Rapid City.

