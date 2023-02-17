Local youth basketball teams earn tournament championship

By:
Published February 17, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

On Saturday, Feb. 11, two local youth basketball teams from Sanborn County participated in the “For the Love of the Game” basketball tournament held at the Nordby Center in Huron.

In the sixth-grade girls “Purple Division” of the tournament, the local team was made up of Shiloh Terkildsen, Cheyann Larson, Lauren Jensen, Sawyer Larson, Ramsey Fouberg, Landree Zoss, Brooklyn Larson, and Carley Edwards and was coached by Jen Fouberg. They won all three of their games and were crowned champions. They defeated Arlington 37-5, took down Wessington Springs 20-13, and finalized their championship status against DeSmet 33-14.

In the sixth-grade boys “281 Division” of the tournament, the local team was made up of Mathias Lindgren, Kobie Schley, Trevor Johnson, Henry Baruth, Cort Stevens, Gavin Scofield, Carson Miller and Aiden Krueger and was coached by Andy Krueger. The boys won all three of their games and were named champions in their tournament. In their first game, they defeated Hitchcock/Tulare 24-23. In the second game, they won over Wessington Springs 35-20, and in their final game of the day, they beat James Valley Christian 38-23.

Next, the boys’ team has a game in Redfield on Thursday, Feb. 16. Both teams will play in a tournament held at Wessington Springs on Saturday, Feb. 25. 

…See pictures of the teams in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 19, 2023, 6:25 am
    Partly cloudy
    28°F
    real feel: 23°F
    humidity: 88%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 4, 2023
    February 5, 2023 February 6, 2023 February 7, 2023 February 8, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 10, 2023 February 11, 2023
    February 12, 2023 February 13, 2023 February 14, 2023 February 15, 2023 February 16, 2023 February 17, 2023 February 18, 2023
    February 19, 2023 February 20, 2023 February 21, 2023 February 22, 2023 February 23, 2023 February 24, 2023 February 25, 2023
    February 26, 2023 February 27, 2023 February 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 