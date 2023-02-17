By: admin

Published February 17, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

On Saturday, Feb. 11, two local youth basketball teams from Sanborn County participated in the “For the Love of the Game” basketball tournament held at the Nordby Center in Huron.

In the sixth-grade girls “Purple Division” of the tournament, the local team was made up of Shiloh Terkildsen, Cheyann Larson, Lauren Jensen, Sawyer Larson, Ramsey Fouberg, Landree Zoss, Brooklyn Larson, and Carley Edwards and was coached by Jen Fouberg. They won all three of their games and were crowned champions. They defeated Arlington 37-5, took down Wessington Springs 20-13, and finalized their championship status against DeSmet 33-14.

In the sixth-grade boys “281 Division” of the tournament, the local team was made up of Mathias Lindgren, Kobie Schley, Trevor Johnson, Henry Baruth, Cort Stevens, Gavin Scofield, Carson Miller and Aiden Krueger and was coached by Andy Krueger. The boys won all three of their games and were named champions in their tournament. In their first game, they defeated Hitchcock/Tulare 24-23. In the second game, they won over Wessington Springs 35-20, and in their final game of the day, they beat James Valley Christian 38-23.

Next, the boys’ team has a game in Redfield on Thursday, Feb. 16. Both teams will play in a tournament held at Wessington Springs on Saturday, Feb. 25.

…See pictures of the teams in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!