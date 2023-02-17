Mason Moody holds on for the win in Palm Springs

By:
Published February 17, 2023, in Area News, Letcher, Sports

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 19-year-old Mason Moody of Letcher “clinched the very first event win of his rocketing career,” according to the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) website. He was competing in Palm Springs in the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event and finished in fourth after riding to the whistle on Friday night in round one of the competition, scoring 85 points. 

Moody continued into round two on Saturday but was dumped from his second-round bull at the five-second mark, and he didn’t get a score for that ride. Knowing he had to put everything into his final ride on Saturday in order to have a chance at the championship, Moody prepared for the third and final round of competition and recorded an 86-point score. This clinched first place for the young cowboy, who has dreamt of this accomplishment for several years, and now it’s a reality.

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

