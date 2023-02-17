By: admin

Published February 17, 2023, in Sports

Due to dangerous winter weather in December and January, a number of Blackhawk basketball games were postponed to February and two of those games were added to last week’s schedule making it a hectic week for players and coaches.

The games started on Tuesday, Feb. 7, when the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks traveled to Parkston for a doubleheader to take on the Trojans. The afternoon kicked off with a boys C-game. SCW and Parkston were well matched which made for a good game that the young Blackhawks ultimately won with a final score over Parkston, 36-32.

The junior varsity teams played concurrently in separate gymnasiums at Parkston. The Lady Blackhawks JV girls struggled against a strong Lady Trojans team and lost 24-47. Cami Edwards and Addy Baruth led SCW with five points each. Hudson Fouberg, Macey Beigh and Ellie Hofer each contributed four points for the team. The Blackhawks JV boys were well paired against the Trojans in a battle that could have gone either way, but SCW defeated Parkston, 43-40.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks continued to play shorthanded due to injuries and had a difficult game against the tough Lady Trojans. Parkston jumped to an early lead and the SCW ladies struggled to put points on the board and the final score was Parkston 63, SCW 26.

The Blackhawks finished up the night with a tough loss to the Trojans, 34-55.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Blackhawks hosted the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies at Sanborn Central in a doubleheader that was supposed to have been played in January. The afternoon once again began with a boys C-game. The young Blackhawks prove to be a solid team earning another win against the Huskies with a final score SCW 32, BE 17.

The junior varsity girls were up next in the program. The young Lady Blackhawks started the contest a little slow but hit their stride in the second half and ended up winning the matchup with a score of SCW 34, BE 13.

In the third game of the evening, the JV Blackhawk boys met the JV Huskies on the court, and the hard-fought contest ended with the Huskies winning with a final score SCW 45, BE 55.

After two weeks out due to an injury, Liz Boschee was able to join her Lady Blackhawk teammates on the court versus the Lady Huskies. The Lady Blackhawks came out strong and never looked back as they defeated the Lady Huskies, 25-50.

In the final game of the evening, the Blackhawks played a solid Huskies team. The Blackhawks were able to keep it close in the first half, but the Huskies began pulling away in the second half and when the final buzzer sounded, the Blackhawks lost, 49-65.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Blackhawks hosted the Highmore-Harrold Pirates in a doubleheader at Woonsocket. The junior varsity Lady Blackhawks earned their second win in as many nights with a final score SCW 25, HH 18.

The afternoon winning streak continued for the Blackhawks when the JV boys team defeated the Pirates, SCW 55, HH 20.

The Lady Blackhawks improved their record to 9-9 as they defeated the Lady Pirates, 49-35.

The Blackhawks wrapped up the evening with their game against the Pirates. It was a close and very exciting game; unfortunately, the Blackhawks lost to the Pirates, 54-59.

The final game in the very busy week of basketball was played by the Blackhawks when they traveled to Irene on Saturday, Feb. 11, to take on Scotland in the Irene-Wakonda Classic. This game was also a makeup game rescheduled from a previous date due to weather.

The Blackhawks’ next doubleheader was Tuesday, Feb. 14 at James Valley Christian in Huron and then they play Thursday, Feb. 16 (tonight), in Iroquois against the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks. These matches wrap up the girls’ regular season with regional play to begin next week. The boys have one final regular season game next week on Friday, Feb. 24, against Wessington Springs at Sanborn Central, and it will be their senior night.

…See pictures and more details of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!