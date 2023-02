By: admin

Published February 27, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Community and Events Center was full of laughter and fun on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon as the community players group presented the play “Antibiotic” to over 150 people between the two performances. This year’s play had more of an adult theme, but the crazy antics displayed by the whole cast entertained everyone in attendance.

