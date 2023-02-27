By: admin

Published February 27, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Sports

Mason Moody in a Professional Bull Riding competition on the Velocity Tour this season. Photo courtesy of PBR/Andre Silva.

Mason Moody of rural Letcher had another good weekend with his second first-place ride on the Velocity Tour on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Memphis, Tenn. That ride earned him $7,366 and his winning score of a 91 put him in the 90-point club now, which also puts him at another level in the bull riding world. He is now sitting in second place in the Velocity Tour standings.

Because of his success on the Velocity Tour, he was recently called up to compete in the Unleash the Beast Tour, which is another level up in the professional bull riding circuit. He is excited to take on this higher level of competition and hopes to score enough points to get into the top 35 riders, which will open more doors for him and allow him to compete in some rodeos that only allow the top 35-40 to ride.

…Read on in the Feb. 23 issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!