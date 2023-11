By: admin

Published November 17, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Hudson Fouberg earned first place in the 4-H Mastery Showcase at the South Dakota State Fair this year. She was required to give a presentation to Dr. Tim Tanner, State 4-H Program Director for South Dakota about her three-year project, in which she created an outdoor learning space for Sanborn Central School. This award is given to the 4-Her with the most outstanding presentation for their project.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!