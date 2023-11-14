County Health Nurse services under construction

By:
Published November 14, 2023, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

At a recent Sanborn County Commissioners’ meeting, it was determined that the county would no longer be under contract with the state for providing the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program to eligible people in the area. However, the services will still be fully available to citizens of Sanborn County; they will likely just be receiving them from someone new or in a different format. This program is normally part of the services provided by the County Health Nurse whose office is in the courthouse. The WIC program helps provide healthy food to income-qualifying expectant mothers and their children from ages 0-5. According to the USDA.gov website, WIC serves about half of all infants born in the United States. 

The Sanborn County Commissioners made the decision to sever the WIC contract with the state because of the restructuring through the Department of Health. Ending the contract will not keep eligible citizens of Sanborn County from receiving WIC benefits if they apply for them, but their case worker for the benefits will probably be located in Huron or Mitchell to cover this area.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 29, 2023 October 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 November 1, 2023 November 2, 2023 November 3, 2023 November 4, 2023
    November 5, 2023 November 6, 2023 November 7, 2023 November 8, 2023 November 9, 2023 November 10, 2023 November 11, 2023
    November 12, 2023 November 13, 2023 November 14, 2023 November 15, 2023 November 16, 2023 November 17, 2023 November 18, 2023
    November 19, 2023 November 20, 2023 November 21, 2023 November 22, 2023 November 23, 2023 November 24, 2023 November 25, 2023
    November 26, 2023 November 27, 2023 November 28, 2023 November 29, 2023 November 30, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 2, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 