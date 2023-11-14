By: admin

At a recent Sanborn County Commissioners’ meeting, it was determined that the county would no longer be under contract with the state for providing the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program to eligible people in the area. However, the services will still be fully available to citizens of Sanborn County; they will likely just be receiving them from someone new or in a different format. This program is normally part of the services provided by the County Health Nurse whose office is in the courthouse. The WIC program helps provide healthy food to income-qualifying expectant mothers and their children from ages 0-5. According to the USDA.gov website, WIC serves about half of all infants born in the United States.

The Sanborn County Commissioners made the decision to sever the WIC contract with the state because of the restructuring through the Department of Health. Ending the contract will not keep eligible citizens of Sanborn County from receiving WIC benefits if they apply for them, but their case worker for the benefits will probably be located in Huron or Mitchell to cover this area.

