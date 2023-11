By: admin

Published November 10, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket was called out to a fire on Thursday, Nov. 2, at around 9:40 p.m. The fire was located in a hay yard just north of Adam and Jody Schmiedt’s home, which is northwest of Forestburg. The blaze destroyed several hay bales, but was under control in approximately two hours and did not spread from the hay. No injuries were reported.