Holiday events starting in Woonsocket

Published November 10, 2023

Advent season is quickly approaching, and several annual events will soon be occurring. Starting the celebration will be the annual Woonsocket Community Christmas Concert, “My Christmas Prayer,” which will be performed by the Woonsocket Community Choir on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. at the Woonsocket Community and Events Center. There is no charge for the concert, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the Sanborn County Food Pantry. Following the concert will be a potluck meal. Everyone is invited to attend this great event.

Another anticipated event will be the Sanborn County Courthouse’s “The Parade of Trees.” Groups and individuals are invited to bring and decorate a tree (artificial, with no lights) for the enjoyment of the many people that tour the courthouse to see these trees. 

There is no theme – your imagination can run wild, but with good taste. The trees can be placed on any of the three floors and should be in place between Nov. 27 to Dec. 8 and remain until after New Year’s Day – removed by Jan. 5, if possible.

Santa with treats for the kids (presented by the Woonsocket Community Club) will be present at the courthouse on Dec. 15 between 3 and 4:30 p.m. The trees can be viewed any day the courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Everyone enjoys driving through the town and countryside to view beautifully decorated homes for the Christmas season. If you haven’t done so before, consider doing so this year.

