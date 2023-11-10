By: admin

Published November 10, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Over the past several years, Sanborn County 4-H has invited Darold Bitterman and Mike Piehl to present a trapping workshop to youth and adults in the area. It has been a great opportunity to learn from two experts in the field. This year’s event was held on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the 4-H building in Forestburg, and eight youth and five adults attended.

Participants began the trapping workshop by identifying animals that can be trapped in South Dakota and the different types of traps. This was a great starting point for Bitterman as he was able to explain in greater detail how the traps worked and why you use them for different animals.

Later in the workshop, the group moved outdoors and received firsthand knowledge in the natural setting. Deciding where to set a trap requires thinking and learning the different behaviors of the various animals. Five traps were set up outside and individuals were challenged to find them. It was a great teaching tool. As a new trap was uncovered, time was spent learning where it was set, how it was set up and why it was put there. Lots of questions were asked as the group discovered the differences between traps.

There is a lot to know about trapping animals properly, so these workshops are beneficial in helping locals learn how to trap properly and help control the varmint population in Sanborn County and the surrounding area.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!