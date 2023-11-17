By: admin

Published November 17, 2023, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

Specialist Shania Cornelius, daughter of Greg and Jeanette (Pearson) Cornelius of Forestburg, was named Soldier of the Year by the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 11. Cornelius was nominated by her unit, the 152nd CSSB in Brookings, for her hard work and dedication to the success of her fellow soldiers. Through her training as a 42A, human resource specialist, she connects with and aids soldiers.

Her primary focus was on the education side of soldier success. In the beginning, she spent her time helping other South Dakota Army Guardsmen apply for education benefits, but as her ambition grew, she explored other ways to help all service members succeed. She now works with all service members through her work at the South Dakota State University Veteran Affairs Resource Center.

