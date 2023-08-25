Foubergs finish 4-H rodeo season

Ramsey Fouberg brings home Junior Girl All-Around Champion

By:
Published August 25, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

Over the past weekend of Aug. 18-20, close to 700 kids competed at the South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Finals in Ft. Pierre. Hudson and Ramsey Fouberg were among the many contestants in each category. 

Hudson competed in the senior goat tying event, but didn’t get the scores to advance to place. 

Ramsey competed in junior goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending and flag race. She ended the weekend as the champion in the junior goat tying. She also earned second place in barrel racing and the flag race. Her outstanding performance in all three events helped her win the Junior Girl All-Around Champion award. She earned a saddle for both the all-around and champion goat tying finishes, and she earned a buckle for her second-place finish in the barrels and flags. It was a great way to finish an outstanding season.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 25, 2023, 7:37 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    79°F
    real feel: 77°F
    humidity: 43%
    wind speed: 11 mph N
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023
    August 6, 2023 August 7, 2023 August 8, 2023 August 9, 2023 August 10, 2023 August 11, 2023 August 12, 2023
    August 13, 2023 August 14, 2023 August 15, 2023 August 16, 2023 August 17, 2023 August 18, 2023 August 19, 2023
    August 20, 2023 August 21, 2023 August 22, 2023 August 23, 2023 August 24, 2023 August 25, 2023 August 26, 2023
    August 27, 2023 August 28, 2023 August 29, 2023 August 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 