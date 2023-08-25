By: admin

Published August 25, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

Over the past weekend of Aug. 18-20, close to 700 kids competed at the South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Finals in Ft. Pierre. Hudson and Ramsey Fouberg were among the many contestants in each category.

Hudson competed in the senior goat tying event, but didn’t get the scores to advance to place.

Ramsey competed in junior goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending and flag race. She ended the weekend as the champion in the junior goat tying. She also earned second place in barrel racing and the flag race. Her outstanding performance in all three events helped her win the Junior Girl All-Around Champion award. She earned a saddle for both the all-around and champion goat tying finishes, and she earned a buckle for her second-place finish in the barrels and flags. It was a great way to finish an outstanding season.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!