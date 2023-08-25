By: admin

Published August 25, 2023

On Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19, the Forestburg Lutheran Church held an open house for visitors from the Melon Festival to take a break from the heat with some root beer floats and air conditioning while they viewed the church. A free will donation was accepted for the floats. Drawings were held, with the winners winning either a $25 gift certificate for Country Pumper or a gift basket holding watermelon-themed items. The winners were Sheryl Turner, Heather Fridley, and Sarah Adams.

