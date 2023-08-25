Pony Hills Adult/Youth golf tournament held

Published August 25, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

Pony Hills held a golf tournament for adult/youth teams on Sunday, Aug. 13. Out of the 27 teams that participated, the winners were as follows:

10U – first, Jeremy and Brody Uecker; second,  Darin and Kash Kilcoin; third, Jake and Elsie Klaas;

11U-13U – first, Kregg and Aiden Krueger; second – Jevin Goertz and Trevor Johnson; third – Brandon Goergen and Skylar Kluth;

14U-17U – first – Blake Larson and Brady Larson; second – Xavier Baysinger and Shiloh Senska; third – Jordan VonEye and McCoy Schulz.

