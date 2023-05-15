By: admin

May 15, 2023

James “Jim” Murtha, 75, of Mitchell, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home. Private family services were held on Saturday, May 6, at the Will Funeral Chapel.

James Joseph “Jim” Murtha, son of Joseph and Viola (Berg) Murtha, was born Sept. 9, 1947, in Parkston. He attended Parkston Catholic School for one year before attending a country school in Sanborn County. Jim later graduated from Artesian High School in 1965. At the age of 18, he began his career at Rozum Motors in Mitchell. He later retired after 47 years as an autobody specialist.

Jim was united in marriage to Donna Roderick on Feb. 19, 1966, in Artesian. In his retirement, Jim and Donna continued shuttling cars for Vern Eide and Vantage Point. He retired in March of 2023 with 58 years of service with the dealerships.

Jim and Donna enjoyed fishing and camping at Minneconjou Bay in Ft. Pierre. In his earlier years, he also enjoyed softball, pheasant hunting, deer and antelope hunting.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Jim joined the Moose Lodge in 1971 and was a lifetime member.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Donna Murtha of Mitchell; his three children, Stacy (Lavonne) Murtha of Mitchell, Shawn (Pat) Murtha of Mitchell, and Kristine (Vandal) Zomer of Mitchell; six-grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joey; his parents; his in-laws, Luther and Frances Roderick; and a brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie (Donna) Roderick.