Published May 15, 2023, in Obituaries

Scott R. Schmiedt 68, of Woonsocket, passed away April 14, 2023, at the Firesteel Health Care Center in Mitchell.

His memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, 11:30 a.m. at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. A private burial will be held later.

Scott Ray Schmiedt was born Feb. 6, 1955, to Eugene and Patricia (Clark) Schmiedt. He attended school in Woonsocket and Mitchell Vo Tech. Scott was also a member of the South Dakota National Guard.

Scott worked several jobs, including the family farm, oil fields in Gillette, Wyo., and Hopkins Honey of Woonsocket. He also worked various jobs in Mitchell with Superior Janitorial, Trail King and Twin City Fan. His most recent position was with Olson Farms of Woonsocket.

Scott enjoyed helping others and was involved with multiple AA clubs in the area. He was mechanically inclined and loved building, as well as racing, cars and riding motorcycles. Hunting and riding horses were also favorite pastimes during his life.

Scott is survived by his parents; brothers, Dan of Mesa, Ariz., Bruce (Kandy) of Woonsocket, Rod (Balinda) of Oacoma; sister, Tami Dammann of Mitchell; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; son, Scotty; and a niece, Amy Dammann.