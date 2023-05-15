Scott Schmiedt

Woonsocket

By:
Published May 15, 2023, in Obituaries

Scott R. Schmiedt 68, of Woonsocket, passed away April 14, 2023, at the Firesteel Health Care Center in Mitchell.  

His memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, 11:30 a.m. at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. A private burial will be held later.

Scott Ray Schmiedt was born Feb. 6, 1955, to Eugene and Patricia (Clark) Schmiedt. He attended school in Woonsocket and Mitchell Vo Tech. Scott was also a member of the South Dakota National Guard.  

Scott worked several jobs, including the family farm, oil fields in Gillette, Wyo., and Hopkins Honey of Woonsocket. He also worked various jobs in Mitchell with Superior Janitorial, Trail King and Twin City Fan. His most recent position was with Olson Farms of Woonsocket. 

Scott enjoyed helping others and was involved with multiple AA clubs in the area. He was mechanically inclined and loved building, as well as racing, cars and riding motorcycles. Hunting and riding horses were also favorite pastimes during his life. 

Scott is survived by his parents; brothers, Dan of Mesa, Ariz., Bruce (Kandy) of Woonsocket, Rod (Balinda) of Oacoma; sister, Tami Dammann of Mitchell; as well as many nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; son, Scotty; and a niece, Amy Dammann.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 18, 2023, 11:14 am
    Mostly cloudy
    65°F
    real feel: 68°F
    humidity: 49%
    wind speed: 9 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 30, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023
    May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023 May 13, 2023
    May 14, 2023 May 15, 2023 May 16, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 May 20, 2023
    May 21, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 23, 2023 May 24, 2023 May 25, 2023 May 26, 2023 May 27, 2023
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 