Published May 15, 2023, in Obituaries

Betty Olson, 87, of Huron, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at First Congregational Church of Huron, with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron.

Betty Lou Olson was born on March 31, 1936, to parents Rubin and Waneta (Wahl) Bittner in Huron. She attended school in Alpena, graduating in 1954.

Betty married Allen Olson on March 31, 1956, in Huron. Allen passed away in 2016. Betty worked at the hospital for many years as a Nurse’s Aide. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and gardening. She loved to be outdoors tending to her flowers and watching the birds. She was a hard-working woman who loved Pepsi, chocolate, and her dog, Missy. She was a member of UCC Church and was involved in choir and teaching Sunday school.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Deb Olson of Huron; her foster daughter, Fern Moncrief of Montana; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; her son, David in 1997; two sisters; and one brother.