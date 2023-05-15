By: admin

Published May 15, 2023, in Obituaries

Lloyd H. Marken, 87, of Wessington Springs, and formerly of Reliance, passed away Tuesday evening, May 2, at the Weskota Manor Nursing Home in Wessington Springs.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation with prayer service was Sunday at the Basham Funeral Home in Wessington Springs.

Lloyd was born June 29, 1935, at Wessington Springs to Fred G, and Viola (Burma) Marken. He was baptized in 1939 and confirmed 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church at Wessington Springs. He was raised to age 10 on the family farm near Buffalo County line. He attended Longfellow Country School. After his father’s illness in 1946, they moved into Wessington Springs, where he finished attending school, graduating in 1953.

He worked alongside his father and learned the trenching and excavating business, and was mentored by Tom Shonley in plumbing of all nature. In 1958, he began his own business, “Marken We Dig.” He was awarded the contract to modernize the waterlines and put in sewer lines in Reliance. He decided to build and remain in that community.

In 1960, he married Lynette Olson of Lake Preston. Together, they raised a family of five children in Reliance. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church there. He served his church in several capacities. He was on the Reliance Town Board for 35 years, and also served as Justice of the Peace, chairman and mayor a few years. Lloyd was a Volunteer Fireman for Reliance many years. He served his country as a member of the Army National Guard, becoming a Spec 5 Specialist Crane Operator for eight years. He was a long-time member of Johnson-Peterson American Legion Post #179.

When a fall injured him, Lloyd sold his excavating and plumbing equipment and worked as a Sales Rep for Heles Supply of Sioux Falls, traveling the state of South Dakota to supply materials for small plumbing companies. In July 2016, Lloyd and Lynette moved to Parkside Assisted Living at Stuart, Neb., near their daughter Kim. In November 2018, they came to Weskota Apartments and Manor, where Lloyd remained until his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Lynette, of 63 years; his children and their spouses, Kim (Alan) Estes of Stuart, Neb., Shellie (Tony) Fontana of Sherman, Texas, JoAnn (Alan) Mikkelsen of Rapid City, and Tyler (Carla) Marken of Aberdeen; son-in-law Phil (Rebecca) Chvala of Meadow Grove, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Swenson of Woonsocket; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, parents and youngest daughter, Jackie (Marken) Chvala.

Arrangements were provided by Basham Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Prospect Hill, Feistner, Hope or Charity Cemeteries; Weskota Manor, Trinity Lutheran Church at Reliance, or Zion Lutheran Church of Wessington Springs.