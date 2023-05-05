By: admin

Published May 5, 2023, in Obituaries

Doris Jean Hart, 93, of Mitchell, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, April 27, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Wednesday, April 26, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Doris Jean Morgan was born Oct. 26, 1929, to Virgil and Blanche (Ferguson) Morgan on a farm near Loomis. Doris attended Plano school for seven years, before the family moved south of Artesian where she attended Lyle Country School for one year. Doris then attended Artesian High School.

Doris was involved in music from a young age. She played the piano, organ, and accordion. She was also involved in forming a band that played for dances around the area, including house and barn dances. Doris also enjoyed dancing.

Doris married Douglas Hart on July 12, 1946, in Mitchell. To this union, five children were born. Doris took pride in being a stay-at-home mom. She raised a big garden for 43 years, canned fruits and vegetables, and worked in the field when needed. They farmed near Artesian until 1952, when they bought their farm near Howard. In 1990, they relocated off of the farm and into Mitchell.

Doris is survived by her four daughters, Sharon (Russ) Hendrix of Pierre, Carolyn (Dave) Schmit of Alexandria, Connie (Jon) Rentschler of Sioux Falls, and Charlotte (Bill) Charles of Winfred; one son, Terry (Mary) Hart of Madison; 21 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Kay Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas, in January of 1996 after more than 49 years of marriage; her parents; granddaughter, Jodi Schmit; brother, Duane Morgan; and sister, Bethel (Les) Fawcett.