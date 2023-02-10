By: admin

Published February 10, 2023, in Sports

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk junior high boys and girls’ basketball teams hosted the Hitchcock/Tulare Patriots in Woonsocket. It was a close matchup, but the young Lady Blackhawk girls lost with a final score 18 SCW, 21 HT.

The SCW boys played two games against the Hitchcock/Tulare Patriots. In the first game, the young Blackhawks were led by Rylan Eggleston with eight points, and SCW came away with the win over HT, 16-2.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the Blackhawks traveled to Ethan to take on the Rustlers. The girls played first and were met with a tough opponent in the Lady Rustlers. Ethan defeated SCW, 13-31.

In the first game for the SCW boys, Ian Octavo put up seven points and Teagan Eggleston booked six points. The boys played hard but ended up losing the game by 10 points. In the second game, the matchup was very tight, but the young Blackhawks ended up losing 25-28 to the Rustlers.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the junior high teams were on the road again to Wolsey to play the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds. The young Lady Warbirds proved to be too much for the Lady Blackhawks as the final score was 21 SCW, 37 WW.

Due to injuries and sickness on the Warbirds, the Blackhawk junior high boys had to play the Wolsey-Wessington freshman team. Coach Steele stated, “Despite this, the Blackhawks were competitive, and the energy and effort by the Blackhawks made the game competitive despite being severely undersized in the contest.” Even though SCW played with a lot of energy, they lost to WW, 26-40.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the junior high Lady Blackhawks traveled to the Corsica Tournament and played two games. Their first game was against the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles, and the SCW girls lost a tight match, 20-21.

In the girl’s second game, the Lady Blackhawks met the Kimball/White Lake Lady WiLdKats on the court. The young Lady Blackhawks dominated the contest and won with a final score 29 SCW, 10 KWL.

The junior high girls and boys teams played next at home in Sanborn Central against the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks on Monday, Feb. 6. They then host the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles on Thursday, Feb. 9 (tonight).

…Read more details and see a picture of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!