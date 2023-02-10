By: admin

Published February 10, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Sports

In the South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women’s 82-54 victory over the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, Feb. 4, Myah Selland surpassed her 2,000th career point. Selland is only the fourth player between the SDSU men’s and women’s programs to accomplish meeting the 2,000-point mark. She only needed 10 points going into Saturday’s game to reach 2,000 points, and she ended the game with 15 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Selland is the daughter of Brett and Kelly Selland of rural Letcher and a 2017 graduate of Sanborn Central High School.