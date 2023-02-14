Woonsocket Community Theatre to present Anti-Biotic

By:
Published February 14, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Community Theatre is ready to present a comedy play, called “Anti-Biotic” by Keith Passmore on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3:30 p.m. Bars and hot apple cider will be offered free of charge by the Community Club for Saturday’s performance only. Enjoy your time, and support the cast for their hard work on this hilarious production and see the new curtains that were purchased.  No advanced tickets will be sold. Admission for the play is $10. All events will be held at the Community Event Center in Woonsocket.  Money raised will go towards community stage improvements.

In this hospital comedy script in two acts, Wally, who is an elderly man and a member of the great unwashed, creates havoc in the male ward, whilst an unfortunate male patient who is having a problem with his genitals is placed in the female ward due to overcrowding. Back in the female ward, the patients discover that two of them know the same man (rather well) and only one of them is married to him!

The cast and crew is includes Lisa Snedeker, Laura Freeman, Joe Davis, Becky Potrament, Jim Feistner, Kadin Schlenker, Abi Fry, Jordan Voneye and Tom Fouberg, Carrie Howard, Kathy McWhorter, Jason VonEye, April Larson, Jack Davis Connie Feistner, Bella Fry, and directors Bernie Davis and Emily George.

The Woonsocket Community Theatre and Event Center would like to thank the family of John Davis for the donation towards the curtains.

…See a picture of the cast in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

