Lady Blackhawks end season in region tournament play

By:
Published March 3, 2023, in Sports

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Plankinton to take on the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans for their first game of the Region 5A Tournament, and as it turns out, it was their last game of the season. The final score was SCW 17, MVP 64.  

The Lady Blackhawks finished the season with a 10-11 record. They only lose three seniors, so things will continue to grow and improve for the young team, as they look toward next year’s season from here.

…Read details of the game and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

