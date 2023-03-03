By: admin

Published March 3, 2023, in Sports

On Friday, Feb. 24, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks hosted the Wessington Springs Spartans at Sanborn Central for their final game of the season. It was a four-game evening that began with the junior high playing followed by the C-team, the junior varsity and ending with the varsity game.

The junior high boys Blackhawks had a difficult time putting points on the board and lost to the young Spartan team, 12-28.

The Blackhawks C-team dominated this season. The young Blackhawks completed their undefeated season when they defeated the Spartans on Friday afternoon with a final score SCW 53 – WS 17.

In regard to the Blackhawks’ C-team’s season, their coach, Jordan VonEye stated, “The C team had a very successful season and their hard work paid off by going undefeated. They play very well together and get along great with each other, and it shows on the court as they are amazing at distributing the ball to each other. I am excited to watch these boys grow and see what they can get done on the court! Next year’s season is already beginning!”

The junior varsity Blackhawks struggled to get the ball in the hoop against the Spartans and lost 20-42.

In the final game of the evening, the Blackhawks and Spartans played a close battle, but when the final buzzer sounded, the Blackhawks had fewer points than the Spartans, losing the game 44-53.

The varsity Blackhawk boys moved into postseason play on Monday, Feb. 27, and hosted the Bon Homme Cavaliers in Woonsocket.

…Read details and see pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!