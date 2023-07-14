By: admin

Published July 14, 2023, in Sports

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Mason Moody saw success in the rodeo arena. He was in Mobridge at the Sitting Bull Stampede on July 2, where he won the bull riding competition with a score of 85.5. Then over the past weekend of July 6-9, he was in Corcoran, Minn., where he won the bull riding event again, but this time with a score of 88.5.

Tanner Christian was also successful over the past weekend at a two-day rodeo in Winterset, Iowa. The junior bull riding event was a direct qualifier to the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas, and Tanner performed well enough to qualify for the World Finals competition in December. He finished in third place on both Saturday and Sunday, but he placed second in the overall scoring, and they take the top two.

They weren’t the only competitors winning in their respective rodeo events, as over the weekend of July 7-9, several young riders from the area went to Chamberlain and Kennebec to compete. Even in the muddy conditions, Ramsey Fouberg placed second in flags on Friday and Hudson Fouberg placed seventh in breakaway. On Saturday, July 8, Ramsey placed first in both the barrels and goats, and she won All-Around Junior girl for that day of competition. On Sunday, the Foubergs competed in Kennebec, and Ramsey earned sixth place in the barrels and seventh in goats, while Hudson was just a little faster, earning sixth in goats for the day.

Landree Zoss also fought the mud and slippery conditions in Chamberlain after the much-needed rains fell in the area. She earned second place in goat tying. She went to Kennebec on Sunday and did the same thing there, earning second place again in goat tying.

Layton Zoss also traveled to Chamberlain where he won his first Senior Bull Riding event with a 75-point ride.

