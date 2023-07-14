Local riders continue to win on the rodeo circuit

By:
Published July 14, 2023, in Sports

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Mason Moody saw success in the rodeo arena. He was in Mobridge at the Sitting Bull Stampede on July 2, where he won the bull riding competition with a score of 85.5. Then over the past weekend of July 6-9, he was in Corcoran, Minn., where he won the bull riding event again, but this time with a score of 88.5.

Tanner Christian was also successful over the past weekend at a two-day rodeo in Winterset, Iowa. The junior bull riding event was a direct qualifier to the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas, and Tanner performed well enough to qualify for the World Finals competition in December. He finished in third place on both Saturday and Sunday, but he placed second in the overall scoring, and they take the top two.

They weren’t the only competitors winning in their respective rodeo events, as over the weekend of July 7-9, several young riders from the area went to Chamberlain and Kennebec to compete. Even in the muddy conditions, Ramsey Fouberg placed second in flags on Friday and Hudson Fouberg placed seventh in breakaway. On Saturday, July 8, Ramsey placed first in both the barrels and goats, and she won All-Around Junior girl for that day of competition. On Sunday, the Foubergs competed in Kennebec, and Ramsey earned sixth place in the barrels and seventh in goats, while Hudson was just a little faster, earning sixth in goats for the day.

Landree Zoss also fought the mud and slippery conditions in Chamberlain after the much-needed rains fell in the area. She earned second place in goat tying. She went to Kennebec on Sunday and did the same thing there, earning second place again in goat tying. 

Layton Zoss also traveled to Chamberlain where he won his first Senior Bull Riding event with a 75-point ride.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 16, 2023, 12:48 pm
    Partly sunny
    76°F
    real feel: 83°F
    humidity: 53%
    wind speed: 9 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023
    July 2, 2023 July 3, 2023 July 4, 2023 July 5, 2023 July 6, 2023 July 7, 2023 July 8, 2023
    July 9, 2023 July 10, 2023 July 11, 2023 July 12, 2023 July 13, 2023 July 14, 2023 July 15, 2023
    July 16, 2023 July 17, 2023 July 18, 2023 July 19, 2023 July 20, 2023 July 21, 2023 July 22, 2023
    July 23, 2023 July 24, 2023 July 25, 2023 July 26, 2023 July 27, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 29, 2023
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 