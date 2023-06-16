By: admin

Marvin H. Jessen, 82, of Holabird, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Highmore Health, after a seven-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

Funeral service were Monday, June 12, at the Harrold School gym with Pastor Calvin Jones officiating. Burial followed at St. John’s Cemetery, Harrold. A prayer service was Sunday, June 11, at the gym.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Steps For Hope, PO Box 541, Highmore, SD 57345.

Marvin Herman Jessen was born March 16, 1941, in Pierre to Herman and Paulina (Hieb) Jessen. He attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Harrold High School in 1960. While in school, he participated in track. He went on to farm and ranch his entire life, living in a 10-mile radius of where he grew up.

On June 10, 1967, in Pierre, he married Mary Gaetze. To this union, five children were born. Marvin did custom silage cutting and custom trucking along with farming and ranching. He also worked at Highmore Livestock for a time. He always enjoyed working with cattle and was an avid reader.

Marvin and Sheldon Reding made an old Ford car into a race car, which they ran for a year in Pierre until he married and his priorities changed. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He taught his children and grandchildren how to hunt deer and the value of hard work.

Marvin was a lifelong member of the Harrold United Methodist Church, served as a director for the S.D. Stockgrowers Association, the Highmore Farmers Union Oil Company/Midwest Co-op, the Hyde County FSA County Committee, and a 50-plus year member of Lily Lodge #62, Masonic Lodge in Harrold. Marvin and his dad were awarded the South Dakota Soil and Moisture award in 1964. Marvin and Mary were awarded the Soil and Moisture award for Hyde County in 1989.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary of Holabird; children, James (Stacey) Jessen of Woonsocket, Julie (Jeremy) Thompson of Jefferson, Md., Jon (Janelle) Jessen of Ree Heights, and Steven (Tonja) Jessen of Harrold; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Delores (Roger) Husted of Harrold and Ruth (Harney) Hohrman of Ft. Pierre; brother, Ronald Jessen of Highmore; and a host of extended family and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; his parents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore was entrusted with Marvin’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.