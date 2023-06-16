Jason Price

Letcher

By:
Published June 16, 2023, in Obituaries

Jason Price, 46, of Letcher, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in rural Letcher due to a motor vehicle accident. 

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 7, at Harvest Community Church in Mitchell. Visitation was Tuesday, June 6, at the church. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Jason “Cheech” Mathew Price was born April 16, 1977, to Michael Sr. and Pamela (Cook) Price in Mountain Home, Idaho. He attended Douglas High School in Box Elder. After high school, Jason attended Dakota Wesleyan University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Jason worked at the Abbott House while in college. He then worked for Burlington United Methodist Family Services with youth, Haugbeck Homes assisting individuals with disabilities, and Aurora Plains Academy – a therapeutic treatment facility for youth. Most recently, Jason worked as a swine technician for Bluestem Family Farms managed by Pipestone Systems. Jason was a member of Celebrate Recovery and had been sober for over seven months.

Jason married Yolanda Price, and to this union, three children were born, Noah, Isayah, and Willa. Jason was blessed with his son, Myca, to his relationship with Kim Smith.

Jason was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and his dogs, Dogi and Sheba. Jason loved basketball and watching his kids in athletics.

Jason is survived by his children, Noah Price of Sioux Falls, Isayah and Willa Price, both of Alexandria, and Myca Smith of Mitchell; parents, Michael Sr. and Pamela Price of Keyser, W. Va.; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael “Juice” Price Jr.; paternal grandparents, Roy and Alma Price; and maternal grandparents, Rufus and Pearl Cook.

