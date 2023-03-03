NOTICE OF HEARING FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE

Published March 3, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA         )

COUNTY OF SANBORN         )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE 

PETITION OF:

Robin Diane DeWitt

FOR A CHANGE OF NAME TO:

Robin Diane Reuting

FILE NO: 55CIV23-06

NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a Verified Petition for Adult Name Change has been filed by Robin DeWitt the object and prayer of which is to change Petitioner’s name from Robin D. DeWitt to Robin D. Reuting. On the 10th day of April, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., said verified petition will be heard by this Court before the Honorable Pat Pardy Presiding, at the Court Room in the Sanborn County Courthouse, City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as is convenient for the court. Anyone may come and appear at that time and place and show reasons, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested.

Dated this 20th day of February, 2023 at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

J. Sheldon

Clerk of Court

SEAL

Published on March 2, March 9, March 16, and March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $54.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ29-4tb

