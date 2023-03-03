STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
)
COUNTY OF SANBORN )
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN THE MATTER OF THE
PETITION OF:
Robin Diane DeWitt
FOR A CHANGE OF NAME TO:
Robin Diane Reuting
FILE NO: 55CIV23-06
NOTICE OF HEARING
FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a Verified Petition for Adult Name Change has been filed by Robin DeWitt the object and prayer of which is to change Petitioner’s name from Robin D. DeWitt to Robin D. Reuting. On the 10th day of April, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., said verified petition will be heard by this Court before the Honorable Pat Pardy Presiding, at the Court Room in the Sanborn County Courthouse, City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as is convenient for the court. Anyone may come and appear at that time and place and show reasons, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested.
Dated this 20th day of February, 2023 at Woonsocket, South Dakota.
J. Sheldon
Clerk of Court
SEAL
Published on March 2, March 9, March 16, and March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $54.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
