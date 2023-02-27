By: admin

Published February 27, 2023, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on February 13th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Armando Rodriguez, Sarah Jensen, Sarah Swenson, Duane Peterson, and Gay Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on January 9, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims presented and the January 2023 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,127,214.23; Add receipts: Taxes $4,133.17; Interest $2,536.42; Admissions $740.00; Rentals $100.00; Pupil activities $0.00; Other local $6,912.98; State $122,236.00; Federal: Grants Receivable $0.00; Grants-in-Aid $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,263,872.80; less disbursements $153,426.25; Cash balance: $1,110,446.55; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund Balance: $1,110,446.55.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $904,212.27; Add receipts: Taxes $2,446.91; Other local $0.00; Federal: Grants Receivable $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $906,659.18; less disbursements $10,764.43; Cash balance: $895,894.75; less accounts payable: $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $895,894.75.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $650,607.21; Add receipts: Taxes $1,372.53; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $651,979.74; less disbursements $35,270.42; Cash balance: $616,709.32; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers; $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $616,709.32.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $65,484.30; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $11,897.97; Adult receipts $0.00; Interest $71.03; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $5,157.67; Total to be accounted for: $94,802.17; less disbursements $16,017.69; Cash balance: $66,593.28; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $66,593.28.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $64,771.55; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Student tuition $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $64,771.55; less disbursements $4,393.56; Cash balance: $60,377.99; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $60,377.99.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $26,989.90; Add receipts: Interest $29.86; Pupil activities $500.00; Other local $506.30; Total to be accounted for: $28,026.06; less disbursements $1,163.85; Fund balance: $26,862.21.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $126,683.79

Special Education: $34,829.14

Enterprise #53: $4,393.56

Food Service: $9,105.49

GENERAL FUND

AFFINITY, AFFINITY UNIVERSAL LICENSE – ONE YEAR $287.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, HIGH SCHOOL/ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES – MEDIA – ESPORTS $1,091.49

AT&T, CELL PHONE $115.50

BAKERS DESIGN, FLOWERS – CHRISTMAS CONCERT $65.00

CHS, FUEL OIL $10,579.06

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSES (6) $1,670.00

DOUBLE D BODY SHOP, VAN WINDOW REGULATOR – GYM PAINT $371.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – NAVIGATOR – BUSES $491.04

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES – BUS – SNOW BLOWER $817.71

FISHER, LIZ, REIMBURSEMENT – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., BUS MAINTENANCE $527.19

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., BASKETBALL JERSEYS AND SHORTS $437.85

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $813.45

[IMPREST FUND:

BARUTH, COREY, JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE (TWO GAMES) $80.00

HAUN, TYLER, REFEREE – DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

MCCAIN, TIM, JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE (TWO GAMES) $80.00

MCGIRR, BRAD, REFEREE/MILEAGE – DOUBLEHEADER $145.50

SCHMITT, CADE, REFEREE – DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

SOUTH DAKOTA TEA, INDUSTRIAL TECH CONFERENCE $100.00

US POST OFFICE, STAMPS $360.00

TOTAL JANUARY 2023 IMPREST CLAIMS: $1,005.50]

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL, SNOWBLOWER PARTS $233.91

K&D BUSING INC., BUSING CONTRACT $18,164.40

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE (3) $199.66

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $170.00

MACK METAL SALES, WELDING SUPPLIES $256.00

NASCO, SOLAR KIT $28.62

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $8,941.31

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $13.97

PRAIRIELAND AWNING CANVAS & UPHOLSTERY, AWNING REPAIR/INSTALL – LIBRARY DOOR $1,761.56

READING WAREHOUSE, LIBRARY BOOKS $50.82

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED EXPENSES – FOOTBALL $1,640.67

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $130.04

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $179.82

SCHLICHT, SPENS, REIMBURSE – REQUIRED COACHING CLASS $35.00

SCHMIEDT, DARIN, REIMBURSE – SHOP SUPPLIES $249.30

SCHOLASTIC, ELEMENTARY BOOKS $101.40

SOUTH DAKOTA INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC Administrators Association FEE, AD CONFERENCE FEE AND MEMBERSHIP $230.00

TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION, ONLINE CLASS $225.00

TRAINING ROOM, ATHLETIC TAPE $59.82

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $493.73

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $381.64

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, SHARED EXPENSES – FOOTBALL $3,529.78

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $178.00

Fund Total: $55,569.99

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $991.73

KO’S PRO SERVICE, BUS TIRES (4) $920.52

Fund Total: $1,912.25

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,071.68

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $220.32

Fund Total: $1,292.00

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $25.00

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $170.00

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $43.26

HOBART SERVICE, CONVECTION OVEN REPAIR $810.48

MIDWEST FIRE, KITCHEN SUPPRESSION SYSTEM INSPECTION $267.50

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $13,659.57

Fund Total: $14,975.81

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report and advised that CHS filled the fuel tank in January. The school is averaging around 43 gallons of fuel used a day. It was confirmed that there are still ESSER funds for summer school/after school, as well as Capital Outlay funds to draw down.

Superintendent Weber presented to the Board a grant he has been working on – which is for keyless entry into the main entrances and updating the intercom system throughout the school. Mr. Weber updated that the school will be adding the Educators Rising program, as there was interest shown. Two teachers have offered to be advisors for this program. Mr. Weber will be meeting with a few other schools to discuss the possibility of sharing a band teacher for the upcoming school year. Mr. Weber presented the Board with a design for a new sign for the front of the school (by the highway).

Mrs. Jensen updated that the elementary students had an assembly last week and another upcoming in March. Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club bingo is also taking place in March and is a big event for the elementary. Testing is planned, and dates are being finalized.

Mr. Bruce updated that busing is still going well. Mr. Bruce has been in touch with Foreman, and the new minibus could be ready by April. Mr. Bruce updated that the School had their compliance check in the kitchen, and the overall review was good. The review provided some recommendations, but the observer was pleased with the overall food process and serving. Kitchen inspectors also stopped by for a random inspection, which resulted in a 100 percent review.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that the students are participating in Jump Rope for Heart and have almost reached their goal of $4,000. Proceeds will go to the American Heart Association. The E-sports students have participated in competitions with a few schools and have had success. An E-sports host from ND stopped by the school to speak to Mr. Rodriguez and said our E-sports club has a very nice set up. The E-sports club is looking forward to joining a spring league, which would also include virtual chess, so the chess club can also participate. Mr. Rodriguez has continued to see success through instructional coaching. Now that all teachers have had lessons recorded, some have asked for additional video lessons, as the process resulted in positive feedback.

Mrs. King and the special education staff have come up with a rotation to cover an upcoming maternity leave. Mrs. King was absent but provided updates that Mrs. Potrament will be testing three students on the state alternative assessment in March. There are 13 IEP meetings left to be held from now through the end of the year. Meetings this year have gone well, and the staff has done a great job. Mrs. King sends thanks to the teachers and staff for their willingness to be flexible when needed.

Duane Peterson came to the Board to discuss the plans for the Community Daycare and Learning Center. In past years, the taxes for the daycare building have been waived, but they may not be for the most recent year. Peterson asked that the daycare provide a plan of action. Lisa Snedeker and Gay Swenson advised they are looking into a grant that just came out – Childcare Expansion Grant. The grant requires the school to be a partner, but responsibility would still be that of the Community Daycare and Learning Center.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the Woonsocket School calendar for 2023-24. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the new Woonsocket School sign from Ace Signs in Sioux Falls in the amount of $26,402.00. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved to pursue the Childcare Expansion grant in partnership with the Community Daycare and Learning Center. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 8:51 p.m. – in at 10:18 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the February 13, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 10:19 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on February 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $127.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.