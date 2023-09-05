NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published September 5, 2023, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning and Zoning Board at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioners’ Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday, September 18, 2023.

The meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for a Riding Arena and events located at NW/4SE/4 exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a subdivision of Lot 2  4-106-59 and W155’ of N200’ of S375’ of NW/4SE/4  4-106-59, Diana township, Sanborn County, S.D. 

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on August 31, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $13.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 8, 2023, 7:00 am
    Mostly clear
    52°F
    real feel: 54°F
    humidity: 89%
    wind speed: 2 mph ENE
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 27, 2023 August 28, 2023 August 29, 2023 August 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2023
    September 3, 2023 September 4, 2023 September 5, 2023 September 6, 2023 September 7, 2023 September 8, 2023 September 9, 2023
    September 10, 2023 September 11, 2023 September 12, 2023 September 13, 2023 September 14, 2023 September 15, 2023 September 16, 2023
    September 17, 2023 September 18, 2023 September 19, 2023 September 20, 2023 September 21, 2023 September 22, 2023 September 23, 2023
    September 24, 2023 September 25, 2023 September 26, 2023 September 27, 2023 September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 