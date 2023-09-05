By: admin

Published September 5, 2023, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning and Zoning Board at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioners’ Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday, September 18, 2023.

The meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for a Riding Arena and events located at NW/4SE/4 exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a subdivision of Lot 2 4-106-59 and W155’ of N200’ of S375’ of NW/4SE/4 4-106-59, Diana township, Sanborn County, S.D.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on August 31, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $13.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.