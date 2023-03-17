NOTICE OF VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 55-5

By:
Published March 17, 2023, in Public Notices

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office or due to the resignation of the following school board members:

Gary Spelbring, three-year term;

Emma Klaas, three-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on April 11th, 2023 and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Sanborn Central School between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central daylight savings time not later than May 12th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than May 12th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager,

Sanborn Central 

School District

Published on March 16 and March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $20.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 19, 2023, 10:55 pm
    Clear
    34°F
    real feel: 25°F
    humidity: 81%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 26, 2023 February 27, 2023 February 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023
    March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023
    March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023
    March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023
    March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 