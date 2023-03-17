By: admin

Published March 17, 2023, in Public Notices

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office or due to the resignation of the following school board members:

Gary Spelbring, three-year term;

Emma Klaas, three-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on April 11th, 2023 and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Sanborn Central School between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central daylight savings time not later than May 12th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than May 12th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager,

Sanborn Central

School District

Published on March 16 and March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $20.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.