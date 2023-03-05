Letcher Town Board proceedings

March 5th, 2023

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the February 19th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: 

Letters were sent out with the water bills letting customers know that the Town will be starting to install new water meters and will be getting in contact with them to set up a time to install the meter.  

Discussion was held on the signs on the community center that are starting to fade. Gromer will check into seeing if there is anything the Board can do to brighten them up.  

Discussion was held on having the floors at the community center waxed in the spring. Meier will be calling to try and find someone that will do the waxing and get an estimate on the cost. Update: Meier met with Weber Cleaning, and they will be submitting an estimate by the middle of April for waxing the floors at the community center.  

New Business:

Chada met with Palace Builders about the gutters that came off the community center. They will be fixing them this spring.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER:  Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenance Worker, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Wages – Meter Reader, Faye Blindauer – $213.55 – Wages – Custodian, Ed Hoffman – $538.10 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Angie Meier – $588.20 – Wages – Finance Officer, Santel Communications – $236.22 – Utilities: Phone – Lift Station – $46.00, Phone – Office – $29.55, Internet – Office – $80.50, Phone – Community Center – $25.17, Internet – Community Center – $55.00, Postmaster – $252.00 – Postage, South Dakota Rural Water Association – $360.00 – Annual Dues, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $32.91 – Advertising Minutes, Quill – $46.85 – Supplies, Public Health Lab – $30.00 – Water Sample, NorthWestern Energy – $901.82 – Utilities – Electric: Street Lights – $422.60, Lift Station – $57.72, Rossy Park – $27.77, Water Valve – $10.61, Community Center – $167.59, Water Plant – $205.62, Lagoon – $15.00, Letcher Fireman’s Reserve – $2,100.00 – Annual Dues, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $128.76 – Advertising.

The next board meeting will be held on March 20th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

